'Walmart Wendy': White Woman Filmed Calling Cops On City Worker For Looking 'Illegal'

A woman dubbed “Walmart Wendy” has gone viral after being filmed calling police on a California contractor for looking “illegal.”

On Monday, a Southern California Edison contract worker was at a Glendora Walmart when he noticed a woman’s car was in his way. When he asked the unidentified woman to move her car so he could park the company truck, the woman went on a racist rant and called the cops.

At one point in the video, the woman can be heard asking, "Do you live here? Are you from Africa?"

The contractor’s friend then shared the video to Facebook, where it quickly went viral.