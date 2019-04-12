'Walmart Wendy': White Woman Filmed Calling Cops On City Worker For Looking 'Illegal'

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
A woman dubbed “Walmart Wendy” has gone viral after being filmed calling police on a California contractor for looking “illegal.”
On Monday, a Southern California Edison contract worker was at a Glendora Walmart when he noticed a woman’s car was in his way. When he asked the unidentified woman to move her car so he could park the company truck, the woman went on a racist rant and called the cops.
At one point in the video, the woman can be heard asking, "Do you live here? Are you from Africa?"
The contractor’s friend then shared the video to Facebook, where it quickly went viral.
The woman in the video not only went after the contractor, but she defended her racist actions to a bystander who tried to explain that the man works with the electricity supply company nearby.
"I don't know this guy, he's videotaping me and he looks creepy from Mexico," the woman says in the video. "He's speaking broken English."
The bystander calls the woman racist and the woman says her father is Black, so she can't be racist. She also said that her little nephew is "Italian, Mexican and aloha."
Commenters on Facebook quickly nicknamed the woman "Walmart Wendy” in the comments section.
"How does one look illegal?" one person asked. Another jokingly defended the woman by sharing, "Hey hey calm down everyone. She’s clearly not racist. Her nephew is aloha. For God’s sake!"
(Photo: Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS