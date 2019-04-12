Former CNN ‘Inside Africa’ Host Dead At 34 After Collapsing From Stomach Pains

Soni Methu, the former host of CNN's "Inside Africa," has died at the age of 34, the network confirmed Friday.

The Kenyan journalist was complaining of stomach pain, her sister, Faith Methu, told CNN. Soni, said Faith, experienced a seizure and collapsed Thursday. She died while they were rushing her to a hospital.

The cause of death remains unknown at this time.

"We don't know much, but a post mortem will be done to tell exactly what happened," Faith Methu told CNN.

Soni Methu hosted "Inside Africa," CNN International's longest-running feature program, between 2014 and 2015. The network sent condolences to Methu’s family in a statement.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague Soni Methu," CNN said in a statement.

"Our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends, from all at CNN."

Methu was an incredibly passionate journalist who was proud to be the first Kenyan host of the program.

Many of her colleagues at CNN said she had incredibly infectious energy and was extremely kind.

Soni was working as a reporter at Chinese-owned network CGTN at the time of her death. Before that, she served as the East Africa correspondent at E News Africa.