State’s Attorney Kim Foxx Called Jussie Smollett A ‘Washed Up Celeb Who Lied To Cops’

If there weren’t enough headlines generated from the wild Jussie Smollett case, one more is emerging.

While the “Empire” actor’s report of a “hate crime” and subsequent dismantling of his whole story has bothered people, a large swath of the general public is still wary of Chicago Police’s word. They may now have some direct, related proof of their suspicion.

According to Charlie De Mar, a reporter for CBS Chicago, text messages sent by Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx to staff two weeks before the charges against Smollett were dropped indicate her frustration in overcharging him. The texts were unearthed via Freedom of Information Act request.

In the text messages, Foxx reportedly calls Smollett a “washed up celeb who lied to cops.” It also lays out Foxx’s reasons for dropping the charges, noting, “Just because we can charge something doesn’t mean we should.”

Her full texts read, “Sooo......I'm recused, but when people accuse us of overcharging cases ...16 counts on a class 4 (felony) becomes exhibit A.”

She continued, “Pedophile with 4 victims 10 counts. Washed up celeb who lied to cops, 16,” the second one reads. “On a case eligible for deferred prosecution I think it's indicative of something we should be looking at generally. Just because we can charge something doesn't mean we should."

"It's not who we want to be," she concludes.