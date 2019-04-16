State’s Attorney Kim Foxx Called Jussie Smollett A ‘Washed Up Celeb Who Lied To Cops’

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
If there weren’t enough headlines generated from the wild Jussie Smollett case, one more is emerging.
While the “Empire” actor’s report of a “hate crime” and subsequent dismantling of his whole story has bothered people, a large swath of the general public is still wary of Chicago Police’s word. They may now have some direct, related proof of their suspicion.
According to Charlie De Mar, a reporter for CBS Chicago, text messages sent by Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx to staff two weeks before the charges against Smollett were dropped indicate her frustration in overcharging him. The texts were unearthed via Freedom of Information Act request.
In the text messages, Foxx reportedly calls Smollett a “washed up celeb who lied to cops.” It also lays out Foxx’s reasons for dropping the charges, noting, “Just because we can charge something doesn’t mean we should.”
Her full texts read, “Sooo......I'm recused, but when people accuse us of overcharging cases ...16 counts on a class 4 (felony) becomes exhibit A.”
She continued, “Pedophile with 4 victims 10 counts. Washed up celeb who lied to cops, 16,” the second one reads. “On a case eligible for deferred prosecution I think it's indicative of something we should be looking at generally. Just because we can charge something doesn't mean we should."
"It's not who we want to be," she concludes.
Texts messages from State's Attorney Kim Foxx to staff about two weeks before charges were dropped on Jussie Smollett.
Refers to Smollett as a “washed up celeb who lied to cops.”
Texts obtained through FOIA request. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/KWPKQzLQ8h
The state's attorney's office dropped 16 felony charges against Jussie Smollett, who was accused of staging a hate crime against himself in Chicago. Smollett did agree to forfeit $10,000 in bail, but most recently has not complied with the demand that he pay over $130,000 to cover the cost of investigating his case. In return, the city of Chicago has sued Smollett for half a million dollars in restitution.
The actor has maintained his innocence.
Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
