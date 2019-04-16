Louisiana Black Church-Fires Suspect Charged With Hate Crimes

The 21-year-old white man accused of setting fire to three historically Black churches in Louisiana now faces three hate crime charges, which means prosecutors believe the attacks were racially motivated.

On April 15, Holden Matthews pleaded not guilty to three counts of arson as well as three hate crime charges prosecutors filed the same day, according to CBS News. State District Judge James Doherty, who agreed with prosecutors that Matthews is a flight risk, denied bail.

"We felt that he was an immediate risk to public safety," Louisiana Fire Marshal Butch Browning said at the hearing. "In my mind, I felt another fire was imminent."

Matthews, who is the son of a sheriff's deputy, entered his plea via video conference from the St. Landry Parish jail.

While testifying, Browning revealed new evidence linking Matthews to the crimes.

"The evidence we have was unequivocal," Browning testified. "He has clearly demonstrated the characteristics of a pathological fire setter."

According to the fire marshal, cell phone records obtained by police not only placed Matthews at the exact locations of the fires, but also contained images taken on the phone of the fires before police arrived at the scene.

Additionally, Browning said a video recovered on Matthews' phone showed the suspect telling a friend about using gasoline to burn churches before the fires broke out.

The fire marshal also said a receipt proves Matthews bought a gas can and a package of oil rags similar to those found at the site of the fires. A lighter and the package of oil rags were found in Matthews' truck during the initial investigation.

Sheriff’s Deputy Roy Matthews, who turned his son in to police, claimed he had no knowledge of his son's alleged crimes.

As the community of St. Landry Parish is dedicated to rebuilding the churches, former New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson has committed himself to the cause.

On April 13, Watson tweeted a link to a GoFundMe page dedicated to raising money for the church rebuilding efforts.