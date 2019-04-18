Laura Ingraham Slammed As A 'White Supremacist' After Attacking Chrissy Teigen And Nipsey Hussle

Calls for Fox News host Laura Ingraham to be fired have been re-ignited after the conservative reporter expressed contempt for Chrissy Teigen being named one of Time magazine’s top 100 influential people and laughed while covering Nipsey Hussle’s funeral.

In the past, Ingraham has come under fire for telling LeBron James “shut up and dribble” and for mocking Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg. Earlier this week, Ingraham was slammed for laughing about Nipsey Hussle’s music and accomplishments while speaking about his death.

Then on April 18, the Fox host belittled cookbook author and television host Chrissy Teigen for making Time’s 100 most influential people list.

“Speaking of glamour, model and wife of John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, was also chosen as one of the 100 most influential,” Ingraham said while making air quotes when saying the word “influential.”

“But did most Americans like her take on female empowerment during last week’s Democratic Retreat?” Ingraham asked before introducing a clip of Teigen, who recently said one thing women should say more is “F—k you.”

“Well. OK then,” Ingraham said while looking at the camera.