Laura Ingraham Slammed As A 'White Supremacist' After Attacking Chrissy Teigen And Nipsey Hussle

Calls for Fox News host Laura Ingraham to be fired have been re-ignited after the conservative reporter expressed contempt for Chrissy Teigen being named one of Time magazine’s top 100 influential people and laughed while covering Nipsey Hussle’s funeral.
In the past, Ingraham has come under fire for telling LeBron James “shut up and dribble” and for mocking Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg. Earlier this week, Ingraham was slammed for laughing about Nipsey Hussle’s music and accomplishments while speaking about his death.
Then on April 18, the Fox host belittled cookbook author and television host Chrissy Teigen for making Time’s 100 most influential people list.
“Speaking of glamour, model and wife of John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, was also chosen as one of the 100 most influential,” Ingraham said while making air quotes when saying the word “influential.”
“But did most Americans like her take on female empowerment during last week’s Democratic Retreat?” Ingraham asked before introducing a clip of Teigen, who recently said one thing women should say more is “F—k you.”
“Well. OK then,” Ingraham said while looking at the camera.
Teigen not only responded to Ingraham’s post, but she slammed the host as a “white supremacist.”
“When time comes out with their 100 most influential white supremacists list, I promise I won’t question your worthiness, @IngrahamAngle,” Teigen tweeted with a GIF of Ingraham doing something that looked weirdly close to a Nazi Sieg Heil salute at the 2016 Republican National Convention.
Last year, Ingraham’s brother Curtis revealed his sister’s problematic history in a conversation with The Daily Beast. During the interview, Curtis called his sister a “monster” who allegedly used to mock her Black roommate at Dartmouth.
In a 2018 Facebook post, Curtis, who is gay, suggested Laura adopted her views from their father, who was “a Nazi sympathizer, racist, anti-Semite and homophobe.”
“Like father like daughter?” Curtis Ingraham wrote.
Ingraham’s troubling, on-air behavior was called out by people who demanded Fox News fire the host. Some people on Twitter also tagged companies that advertise during her program and encouraged them to stop running their ads during her show.
(Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
