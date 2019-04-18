Notre Dame Fire Donations Inspire $1.8 Million Surge In Funding For Burned Black Churches In Louisiana

The outpouring of support for the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris not only resulted in an overwhelming amount of donations to rebuild the historical site but also led to a surge of funding to rebuild the three historically Black churches burned in Louisiana.

At the end of March, three churches in St. Landry Parish were burned down over a 10-day period. Suspect Holden Matthews, 21, has been arrested and faces hate crime charges in connection with the arsons.

Although the leadership for the church planned to rebuild all three places of worship, their GoFundMe campaign had only raised $50,000 by April 14.

However, after the Notre Dame Cathedral received pledges for hundreds of millions of dollars, a new wave of donors gave funds to the Louisiana churches, which were all a century old.

“It gives you a new hope in society,” Gerald Toussaint, the pastor at one of the churches, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, told NBC News. "It gives you a new hope in people because it shows a lot of people have a good heart."

The GoFundMe campaign was shared on Twitter by high-profile individuals like Hillary Clinton and CNN’s Jake Tapper.

"As we hold Paris in our hearts today, let's also send some love to our neighbors in Louisiana," Hillary Clinton tweeted Tuesday.

By April 18, the GoFundMe reached nearly $2 million in donated funds.

"I donated because if billionaires can give billions to rebuild Notre Dame, I can at least donate $50 to rebuild these churches," a donor named Chester Fisher wrote on the page's comments section.

Toussaint told NBC News he wasn’t surprised to see the sudden surge of donations because “I know there are good people in the world” but he was “surprised that it’s such a big reaction ... very, very appreciative.”

Freddie Jack, a pastor and president of the Seventh District Missionary Baptist Association, said the donations for both Notre Dame and the Louisiana churches showed “the great compassion and generosity of people.”

“When tragedy such as this strikes, we put aside our differences," he told NBC News. "People from all walks of life pull together their resources and assist people."