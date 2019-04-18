Watch Michelle Obama's Sweet Tribute To Beyoncé For The Release Of 'Homecoming' On Netflix

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
After the April 17 release of Beyoncé’s Netflix documentary, Homecoming, about her 2018 performance at Coachella, people everywhere praised Queen Bey for her incredible artistry. However, no tribute comes close to one released by former first lady Michelle Obama, who called the film a “call to action.”
In the film, Beyoncé’s prepares for her iconic 27-song performance at Coachella, which was so popular it became known as “Beychella.” Many people were moved by the singer’s mission to make her Black fans feel more seen than they ever have before.
Although the documentary has only been out for a day, fans, including Mrs. Obama, tweeted about the tremendous impact of the film.
"Hey, queen! Girl, you have done it again. Constantly raising the bar for us all and doing it flawlessly,” Obama said at the beginning of the 52-second video.
“I'd say I'm surprised, but I know who you are. I've seen it up close and personal. Girl, you make me so proud, and I love you," she added. "I also love that your new Netflix film, Homecoming, is informed by the Black leaders, thinkers, and poets who've paved the way for folks like us. I love that it's both a celebration and a call to action.
“And I love that you're using this film to inspire the next generation of history makers and record breakers who'll run the world in the next years ahead. So to you, my dear friend, I just want to say: Keep telling the truth, because you can do it in a way that no one else can."
Soon, Michelle and Barack Obama should be making their own waves in digital streaming. Last year, the former first couple signed a multimillion-dollar production deal with Netflix, which will cover television, documentaries and feature films under the name Higher Ground Productions.
(Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images)
