Watch Michelle Obama's Sweet Tribute To Beyoncé For The Release Of 'Homecoming' On Netflix

After the April 17 release of Beyoncé’s Netflix documentary, Homecoming, about her 2018 performance at Coachella, people everywhere praised Queen Bey for her incredible artistry. However, no tribute comes close to one released by former first lady Michelle Obama, who called the film a “call to action.”

In the film, Beyoncé’s prepares for her iconic 27-song performance at Coachella, which was so popular it became known as “Beychella.” Many people were moved by the singer’s mission to make her Black fans feel more seen than they ever have before.

Although the documentary has only been out for a day, fans, including Mrs. Obama, tweeted about the tremendous impact of the film.

"Hey, queen! Girl, you have done it again. Constantly raising the bar for us all and doing it flawlessly,” Obama said at the beginning of the 52-second video.