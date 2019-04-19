Exposed: Screengrabs Of The Fake Tinder Profile George Zimmerman Used To Look For ‘Carefree Fun’

George Zimmerman was ousted from Tinder after the dating app learned he created a fake profile to find women.

Screengrabs obtained by Creative Loafing Tampa Bay revealed Zimmerman, who was acquitted six years ago after fatally shooting 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, was using a phony name and occupation to attract dates. Zimmerman, who called himself Carter on the app, said he was a self-employed looking for “carefree fun.”

“I love the outdoors, fishing, camping and hiking,” according to photos of the now deleted profile. “I love adventure [but] not into huge crowds. I’m also down for a quiet night with Longhorn [Steakhouse] take out.”

On Thursday, a Tinder spokesperson released a statement saying they were aware of his profile and they removed it from their app.

“At Tinder, we take our users’ safety very seriously and our team has removed this profile from our platform,” the statement read, according to the New York Post. “We utilize a network of industry-leading automated and manual moderation and review tools, systems and processes — and spend millions of dollars annually — to prevent, monitor and remove bad actors who have violated our Community Guidelines and Terms of Use from our app.”

This is not the first time Zimmerman has been banned from a dating site. Back in February, he was kicked off the dating app Bumble for the second time after creating an unverified profile.

“We have blocked and banned him again after we were informed by our users that he had created a new unverified profile,” a Bumble spokesperson said in February.

Before that, another profile created by Zimmerman was removed from Bumble in December 2018.

“George Zimmerman was blocked and banned in December 2018 when we first discovered his profile,” a Bumble spokesperson said in an email to the Post.

Many people were glad to hear that the apps removed Zimmerman, who they feel should not be granted the luxuries of a normal life.