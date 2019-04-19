Tomi Lahren Slammed For Attacking Michelle Obama Again During Pro-Trump Rant

Tomi Lahren recently went after Michelle Obama’s anti-Trump criticism by calling the former first lady “tasteless,” and people are not having it.

During the London stop of her Becoming book tour, Michelle Obama said the country is experiencing changes similar to that of a teenager going through a divorce.

"We come from a broken family," Obama said, according to The Independent. "We are a teenager where, you know, we're a little unsettled, you know, and having good parents, you know, is tough. Sometimes you spend weekends with divorced dad and that feels like it's fun but then you get sick. That's what America is going through. We're kind of living with divorced dad, right?"

On the April 17 episode of Fox & Friends, co-host Brian Kilmeade showed the clip of Mrs. Obama’s remarks before saying, “Really, divorced dads really have — are just clueless and insensitive to raising children? Is that really the analogy that she thinks is effective?"

Kilmeade then passed things off to Lahren, who claimed Michelle Obama was disrespecting single parents.