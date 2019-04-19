Tomi Lahren Slammed For Attacking Michelle Obama Again During Pro-Trump Rant

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
During the London stop of her Becoming book tour, Michelle Obama said the country is experiencing changes similar to that of a teenager going through a divorce.
"We come from a broken family," Obama said, according to The Independent. "We are a teenager where, you know, we're a little unsettled, you know, and having good parents, you know, is tough. Sometimes you spend weekends with divorced dad and that feels like it's fun but then you get sick. That's what America is going through. We're kind of living with divorced dad, right?"
On the April 17 episode of Fox & Friends, co-host Brian Kilmeade showed the clip of Mrs. Obama’s remarks before saying, “Really, divorced dads really have — are just clueless and insensitive to raising children? Is that really the analogy that she thinks is effective?"
Kilmeade then passed things off to Lahren, who claimed Michelle Obama was disrespecting single parents.
"Well, I think Michelle Obama is becoming incredibly tasteless, and to use that kind of language to attack the president, I'm not very shocked or surprised by it, but I will say this: Can you imagine if a conservative would compare anyone to [a] single mom in a derogatory fashion?" Lahren argued. "There would be outrage, there would be backlash, it would be all over social media. There would just be mass outrage. But because Michelle Obama is Michelle Obama, she's a Democrat and she has the last name of Obama, she can get away with it. But really she's not just belittling Donald Trump, she is belittling all those divorced dads and single dads out there that are doing a great job."
Video of Lahren’s comments was posted to Twitter, where people criticized the young conservative for not only smearing former first lady Michelle Obama, but for pretending like Donald Trump isn’t a twice-divorced man.
(Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
