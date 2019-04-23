Viral Video Of Ron Clark Academy Teachers Revealing Who's Going To Be A Dad Has Us Celebrating Black Fatherhood

There are many ways to reveal that you’re expecting a baby. However, no one quite topped Kirk Brown and the teachers at Atlanta’s Ron Clark Academy.

In an extremely touching video, Brown and several other male teachers played a game of “Baby Shark” musical chairs with a twist. In this iteration of the game, the students were told that whoever won the last seat of the game is expecting a child.

The video begins with the teachers circling around the final chair as the students watched. When the music stops and Brown takes a seat, none of the students can contain their joy, one student even began to cry.