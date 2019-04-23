Viral Video Of Ron Clark Academy Teachers Revealing Who's Going To Be A Dad Has Us Celebrating Black Fatherhood

A shot of a musical chair game being played showing a blurred movement of people circling around the chairs.

Viral Video Of Ron Clark Academy Teachers Revealing Who's Going To Be A Dad Has Us Celebrating Black Fatherhood

Even Oprah couldn't help but be moved by the student's heartfelt reaction.

Published 7 hours ago

There are many ways to reveal that you’re expecting a baby. However, no one quite topped Kirk Brown and the teachers at Atlanta’s Ron Clark Academy.

In an extremely touching video, Brown and several other male teachers played a game of “Baby Shark” musical chairs with a twist. In this iteration of the game, the students were told that whoever won the last seat of the game is expecting a child.

The video begins with the teachers circling around the final chair as the students watched. When the music stops and Brown takes a seat, none of the students can contain their joy, one student even began to cry.

Needless to say, the clip quickly went viral and had everyone from Oprah to The Shade Room reposting it on their Instagram pages.

Other celebrities such as Tyrese, who called Ron Clark Academy the “best school on Earth,” and Lil Scrappy commented on the heartwarming video.

“I’m grateful to see this,” Lil Scrappy wrote.

Many people also saw the reaction Brown elicited from his students as a celebration of Black fatherhood.

“Congratulations! For all of those children to not only care, lol, but be ECSTATIC for you to become a father shows what an amazing man you have already been to them!” wrote one Instagram user on Brown’s post.

You can watch the full IGTV video of the big reveal below.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news