Chicago Police Are Rejoicing Over The Osundairo Brothers Suing Jussie Smollett

When the Cook County prosecutors dropped all charges against Jussie Smollett it did not clear the Empire actor’s legal problems with Chicago. Now the Osundairo Brothers are coming for the 36-year-old.



Abel and Ola Osundairo, the brothers who admitted to attacking Smollett but claim it was his idea, have sued his lawyers for defamation. Now, Chicago authorities are weighing in and they’re feeling sympathy for Abel and Ola.



During an interview with Fox News on Tuesday (April 23), Kevin Graham, the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, said that “one of the things that is troubling” in the Jussie Smollett case is that it “never went to court."



He continued, "They want to have their names cleared. They want to see justice served. They want to have the truth come out so that the people of Chicago and the people of Cook County know what actually occurred. I know that Jussie Smollett's attorneys have done everything they could to keep this out of the courtroom.”

He also added, “We certainly have a problem here in Cook County because the state's attorney has dropped all charges. (That) leads to other problems. And we certainly encourage wanting to get to the truth and to get people to understand what occurred. I look forward to the court case where we can find out and the people of Chicago can find out what happened,” Graham concluded in referencing the brother’s lawsuit.



The brothers are seeking punitive and lost income damages in their suit. Mark Garagos, one of the lawyers they are suing, says the suit was “lawyer-driven nonsense.”

"At first we thought this comical legal document was a parody,” he stated. “Instead this so-called lawsuit by the brothers is more of their lawyer-driven nonsense, and a desperate attempt for them to stay relevant and further profit from an attack they admit they perpetrated. While we know this ridiculous lawsuit will soon be dismissed because it lacks any legal footing, we look forward to exposing the fraud the Osundairo brothers and their attorneys have committed on the public."

Sounds like the Chicago Police Union needs to spend less time off of Fox News and focus on the actual crimes in Chicago.