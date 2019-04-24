White Louisiana Man Charged With Hate Crime For Trying To Run Over Interracial Couple

A white Louisiana man is facing a hate crime charge after allegedly attempting to run down an interracial couple with his truck last week.

James Descant, 50, is charged with aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated assault, hate crimes and simple criminal damage to property.

According to the Associated Press, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies say 50-year-old James Descant has a “disdain” for mixed-race couples,

Deputies say the incident occurred April 16 around 9 p.m. when a Black man, 32, and his white girlfriend, 31, were standing outside a convenience store.

As they stood outside, Descant drove his truck towards them and swerved it in their direction in an attempt to hit them. Although the unidentified Black man managed to jump out of the way, his girlfriend was hit by Descant’s truck.

She suffered injuries to her hip, wrist and foot.

The man told deputies they did nothing to provoke Descant. The man also said Descant threatened to kill him earlier in the week and used a racial slur to describe his relationship with his girlfriend.

Descant was arrested on April 17 and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

While he is being held on $101,000 bond for the driving incident, Descant is also being held without bond on an unrelated fugitive charge, officials told WDIV.