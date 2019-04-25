Bernie Sanders Booed For Talking Down To Audience of Black Women After Dodging White Supremacy Question

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT.) had trouble connecting with the attendants of a presidential forum hosted by She the People, a group created to elevate the political voices of women of color.

During the forum, Sanders was asked how he would stop the rise of race-based violence in the country.

Instead of diving into policy ideas related to hate crimes, racism and white supremacy in general, the senator seemingly dodged the question.

“The goal that we have got to establish is to bring our people together around an agenda that speaks to all people,” Sanders said to the audience at Texas Southern University before getting lost in a lecture about minimum wage.

Eventually his response veered so far off topic that the founder and president of She the People, Aimee Allison, reminded him of the original question.

“The core of the question is about as president, what would you do with the rise of white supremacist violence to protect our community?” Allison offered.

“Absolutely,” Sanders replied.

The 2020 presidential candidate then lost the crowd a second time when he dove into his anecdote about marching with Dr. Martin Luther King.

“I know I date myself a little bit here, but I actually was at the March on Washington with Dr. King back in 1963,” he said before someone in the audience yelled, “We know!”