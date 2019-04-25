Memphis Police Say Tamara Marion Admits To Being Woman Seen Raping 4-Year-Old Boy In Online Videos

A Memphis woman was arrested after two videos showing her raping a four-year-old boy were posted to social media, said police.

On April 22, police were notified of two videos posted online showing an adult sexually abusing a child. In the video, the woman pushes the unidentified child to the ground, removes his pants, and performs oral sex on him.

Then in the second video, the child attempts to perform a different sexual act on the same woman, reported KTLA.

Police later identified the woman as 24-year-old Tamara Marion. She was arrested on April 23 and charged with rape of a child and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police said Marion admitted to being the woman in the videos while she was in custody, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

At this time, police have not released what Marion’s relationship is with her child victim.

Marion’s arrest highlights a growing issue of sexual abuse in the Shelby County community. Child Advocacy Center’s executive director Virginia Stallworth told local news station WREG that a 2014 study revealed one of five adults surveyed in Shelby County admitted to being sexually abused as a child, a number double the national average.

“Kids are resilient. If we can get them the treatment they need, they can move on with their lives. This is about understanding the behavior of perpetrators and the groom and manipulation tactics they use, so you know the red flags,” Stallworth told WREG.