14-Year-Old Pennsylvania Girl Says Police Officer Broke Her Arm While Violently Restraining Her

A 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl says her arm was broken during a violent altercation with a police officer.

Destiny Barlow told WTAE she was involved in a verbal dispute with a teenager at an after-school gardening activity. When the situation between the two teens escalated, a Monaca police officer arrived to break up the fight.

When the officer stepped in to separate the two, Barlow’s arm was bent backward.

"He pulled my arm back like this, and I told him it was hurting me. I tried to move a little bit, and that's when I heard something snap and I fell to the ground," she told WTAE.

After Destiny was released, her mother, April, took the teen to a Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh, where doctors revealed her left arm was broken.

"I'm angry at the Monaca Police Department. I'm not sure what officer did it, but he broke my daughter's arm,” April told the local news station.

Monaca's police chief says the department opened an investigation into the alleged incident of excessive force. The chief says officials in the department will speak with the teenager and her mother as well as the officer involved.

April and Destiny will also have the option to file a complaint.