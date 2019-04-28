Heartbreaking: Mother Of 11 Suddenly Dies Of Cancer, Leaving Her Eldest Child To Raise The Family

A family in Michigan is mourning the tragic loss of Rashida Lawson, who passed away from stage 4 breast cancer last week.

The 44-year-old birthed 11 children during her lifetime, the oldest of which will now have to raise their younger siblings. Lawson became sick in early April and was taken to a hospital where doctors discovered she had an advanced form of the disease. A week later, she passed.

Daughter Tamera Stone told local Fox 2 Detroit just how sudden the situation transpired. “Her chest was leaking. She thought it was milk and stuff. We were like ‘Ma, you’ve got to go get this checked out, this is very serious.’ She was okay and a week later, boom.”

"Some people still have their parents and tell you it is going to be okay, it's not," son Kenneth Stone said. "We don't know it's going to be okay. We don't have our parents anymore we just have each other."

The age of the children range from four to 23 years old. It’ll now be up to the oldest siblings to take care of their younger ones. "It’s a lot on her shoulders it's a lot on everybody's shoulders right now," said Kenneth. "We don't know what we have to do. We're just lost."

Rashida Lawson passed away on Saturday, April 13. Considering the suddenness of her death, the children have set up a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses, among others.

"We're battling with the financial problems right now," Tamera said. "And considering that school is still in, we have to pick up the pieces where our mom left off at. Right now we're on our own."

Lawson also had three grandchildren, another on the way and a nephew she was also caring for before she untimely passing.

Our thoughts are with the family during this very difficult time. You can donate to their GoFundMe here. Watch Fox 2’s news package about the story below.