Donald Trump Is Still Obsessing Over Jussie Smollett

Just when you thought Donald Trump’s bashing of Jussie Smollett was over, his minions are continuing the criticism.

TMZ caught up with Kellyanne Conway earlier today (April 28) and says her boss’ decision to rip on the Empire actor was only natural after Kim Foxx, the State’s Attorney office head, did so.

Trump recently attacked Smollett as a “3rd rate actor” during a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Kellyanne says Trump is just echoing what law enforcement in Chicago, which has proven to not be impartial during the investigation, have been saying about Jussie. See below: