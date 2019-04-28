Donald Trump Is Still Obsessing Over Jussie Smollett

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Just when you thought Donald Trump’s bashing of Jussie Smollett was over, his minions are continuing the criticism.
TMZ caught up with Kellyanne Conway earlier today (April 28) and says her boss’ decision to rip on the Empire actor was only natural after Kim Foxx, the State’s Attorney office head, did so.
Trump recently attacked Smollett as a “3rd rate actor” during a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Kellyanne says Trump is just echoing what law enforcement in Chicago, which has proven to not be impartial during the investigation, have been saying about Jussie. See below:
Conway even went as far as to say that Trump is backed by many people and officials in Chicago. “I think the president joins a lot of Chicagoans, including the chief of police or Mayor [Rahm] Emmanuel and others who are outraged with how this was handled,” she said. “He tried to stage a hate crime using Trump supporters and Trump supporters should be upset about that and I hope that justice, even if it’s delayed, will be done in this case.”
Watch the full interview segment below.
How disgusting that Trump will attack an actor who had all charges dropped for felony counts that equaled pulling a school fire alarm, but won’t attack the cops who covered up the shooting of a Laquan McDonald, who was shot 16 times in 14 seconds in October of 2014.
Photo: Tom Brenner/Getty Images and VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
