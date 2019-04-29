Kashala Francis Reportedly Died From A Brain Tumor Following Brutal Fight That Was Caught On Camera

Blurred background of patient lying on bed in hospital room with nature light from window. Blurry image of recovery room with bed and comfortable medical equipped for patient for background.

Kashala Francis Reportedly Died From A Brain Tumor Following Brutal Fight That Was Caught On Camera

The 13-year-old from Houston died was beat up after school but doctors insist that had nothing to do with her death.

Published 23 hours ago

Previously, we brought you the story of Kashala Francis, a 13-year-old girl who passed away following after she was allegedly assaulted by classmates after school. She was reportedly kicked her in the head.

See the original news report below:

Now, Francis’ cause of death is being reported as a brain tumor, despite being attacked while walking home from school.

Francis passed away at an area hospital on April 24, six days after she was attacked. According to ABC News affiliate KTRK-TV, Kashala Francis’ mother Mamie Jackson says one of her daughter’s assailants kicked her in the head. The teen was a student at Attucks Middle School in Houston. ABC 7 reports, “Mamie feels there is more she needs to know. Her daughter, going from a seemingly and perfectly healthy young teen to critical and dying days after a fight, doesn't make sense, even with a tumor that was unbeknownst to them.”

While she was under observation at Texas Children’s Hospital doctors discovered a tumor in the back of her head. At the time, it wasn’t certain what ultimately caused Kashala’s death.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said Monday (April 29) that Kashala Francis died of complications from pilocytic astrocytoma, a very common childhood brain tumor.

Rest in peace, Kashala.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Cherayut Jankitrattanapokkin / EyeEm

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news