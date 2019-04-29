Kashala Francis Reportedly Died From A Brain Tumor Following Brutal Fight That Was Caught On Camera

Previously, we brought you the story of Kashala Francis , a 13-year-old girl who passed away following after she was allegedly assaulted by classmates after school. She was reportedly kicked her in the head. See the original news report below:

RIP 😢🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #kashalaFrancis 13 year old dies days later following an after school fight. Now #MamieJackson is left grieving the loss of her child because of some wild teens decided to jumped her child and aggravate an newly discovered brain 🧠 tumor...SMDH😤😠😠😠 #Blacktwitter pic.twitter.com/iLMQsMIIs9

Now, Francis’ cause of death is being reported as a brain tumor, despite being attacked while walking home from school.

Francis passed away at an area hospital on April 24, six days after she was attacked. According to ABC News affiliate KTRK-TV, Kashala Francis’ mother Mamie Jackson says one of her daughter’s assailants kicked her in the head. The teen was a student at Attucks Middle School in Houston. ABC 7 reports, “Mamie feels there is more she needs to know. Her daughter, going from a seemingly and perfectly healthy young teen to critical and dying days after a fight, doesn't make sense, even with a tumor that was unbeknownst to them.”

While she was under observation at Texas Children’s Hospital doctors discovered a tumor in the back of her head. At the time, it wasn’t certain what ultimately caused Kashala’s death.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said Monday (April 29) that Kashala Francis died of complications from pilocytic astrocytoma, a very common childhood brain tumor.

Rest in peace, Kashala.