Rodney King's Daughter Launches 'I Am A King' Scholarship For Black Fathers

On the 27th anniversary of the Los Angeles riots which were sparked by the brutal police beating of Rodney King, his daughter Lora King started the “I Am a King” scholarship for Black fathers in need of financial aid.

Although none of the officers who beat Rodney King faced justice in the first trial, he was eventually awarded $3.8 million in damages.

King used the $3.8 million award to send Lora to leadership camps and specialized programs. The money was also used for the two to take trips together.

King’s daughter says the "I Am a King" scholarship will help Black fathers build bonds and create memories with their children.

While speaking with The Los Angeles Times, King explained the scholarship could be used to cover the costs of family activities, dinners and larger excursions, like a trip to Disneyland.

Lora says the first awards are expected to be handed out on Father's Day, the same day her father died and the due date for her first son.

The scholarship program has already received over $10,000 in donations from private donors.

Lora hopes the majority of funds for the program will come from private donors, but she also expects to receive smaller donations from the general public.

“I want to help build up what was burnt down,” she said.

After becoming a public face for social justice, Rodney King devoted the rest of his life to eradicating racial inequality and helping others with substance addiction, something he suffered from after his beating.

In 2012, Rodney King died of an accidental drowning just weeks after releasing his memoir, The Riot Within: My Journey From Rebellion to Redemption.

Four years after her father’s death, Lora honored his legacy by creating the Rodney King Foundation for Social Justice and Human Rights. Now, with the addition of the scholarship fund, Lora hopes to help Black fathers and their children in a way Rodney would appreciate.

"Who knows if they will ever acknowledge him in the way that they should," she said. "He really didn't care for that. He just cared about making a difference in people's lives and creating change."

Applications for the scholarship can be found at Rodney King Foundation site. In order to apply, Black fathers will need to submit a picture and a short essay outlining their intentions for scholarship money.

For more information about the "I Am a King" scholarship, click here.