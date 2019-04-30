Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Among Celebs Covering Nigel Shelby’s Funeral Costs

The news of Nigel Shelby’s untimely death has broken the hearts of those who’ve heard his story. Now, celebrities are stepping up to help out financially.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are two of the notable names lending a helping hand to Shelby’s family. Nigel took his own life after being bullied for his sexuality by kids at school. He was 15 years old at the time of his passing.

According to TMZ, Union and Wade joined forces with Ludacris and Janelle Monae in their donating effort. A GoFundMe set up by Nigel’s family has also been set up and has raised almost $40,000.

Many activists have found the current rise in deaths by suicide among Black teens and children extremely troubling. “Suicide in Black youth is on the rise and has reportedly reached twice that of White youth,” Nadia M. Richardson of the No More Martyrs organization posted to Facebook in the wake of Shelby’s death.

“Unfortunately, for evidence of this, you don’t have to look much further than the state of Alabama. I graduated from Huntsville High. I am still processing this loss. We have so much to understand and so much work to do. Racism, sexism, homophobia, classism; all of that plays a part. Bullying is a by-product of a world ill-equipped to include that which is deemed different.”

Rest in power, Nigel Shelby.