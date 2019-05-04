Florida Bill To Arm Teachers Might Put Black Children In Jeopardy

The Florida State House passed a bill this week that allows teachers to carry firearms in school. Before the passage of the proposal, the bill saw rigorous debate and many Democrats passionately raised concerns over — among other things — an increased and disproportionate risk over the safety of African American students.

The tension of the discussion peaked when Rep. Shervin D. Jones, who represents the city of West Park near Fort Lauderdale, unsuccessfully attempted to pass two amendments on the House floor aimed at protecting children from a scenario that an armed teacher in a chaotic situation could assume that a Black student was a threat.

“We are talking about Black boys and girls who are getting murdered by police officers!” he shouted into the microphone. “There are bad police officers and there are bad teachers.”