California High School Students Slammed For Viral Racist ‘Promposal’

The two students are holding a sign in the picture that reads, “You are racist but I would give anything for you to go with me to prom.” The invitation lettering has bold punctuations on the letters in the words that spell the N-word.

Two white students at Palos Verdes High School are facing disciplinary action after an image of their racist “promposal” surfaced on social media.

Palos Verdes High School Principal Allan Tyner called the sign in question simply unacceptable. “This life lesson is critical and is one that school and home must partner to teach,” he said in a statement. “At the same time, I am heartened by the immediate response by our students and families on social media that make it very clear that our community does not support this behavior.”

School officials have reportedly identified the students and are still looking for other students who were involved.

Cheyenne Bryant, the local NAACP president, told CBSLA that Tyner wouldn’t meet with the group to discuss the incident. “The principal here at Palos Verdes High School wouldn’t even come out and address us,” said Bryant.

Tyner did say he plans to meet with all students at his school to review appropriate behavior and “how the use of hurtful racial slurs like the one used on this recent picture posted on social media is unacceptable.”

Since the two students are minors, their names were not released.