Man Found To Be Possible Serial Scammer After Embezzling $80K From Woman He Met Online

A man who allegedly swindled a woman he met online out of $80,000 may just be the latest scam he’s pulled.

John Hill is believed to have changed his name more than five times in the past two-and-a-half years and is reportedly back on the run after pulling his latest scam in Duluth, Georgia.

Gwinnett County, Georgia, officials say Hill met his latest unidentified victim on Match.com on March 27 and met up with her in person the same day. She told authorities that the suspect told her he was a millionaire.

"During their short romance, he convinced her that they were in love and wanted to buy a house together,” an update on the Gwinnett County website reads. “They went house-hunting and selected a home they were interested in. Within a week of knowing one another, they agreed to get married.”

The victim reportedly gave the suspect $80,000 for the purchase of the house and furniture. After the money was exchanged however, all contact between the two ceased.

Upon investigating, police learned Hill lived with another woman and child in Duluth and recently purchased a 2014 BMW.

The 35-year-old is accused of committing similar scams in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and New Jersey, according to the update. A warrant has been issued for the Gwinnett County case as Hill faces a felony charge of theft by deception.