University Of Wisconsin Basketball Assistant Coach Injured, Wife And Daughter Killed In Head-On Car Crash

Howard Moore, the University of Wisconsin assistant basketball coach, and his family were involved in a fatal car crash in Michigan. While Howard, along with his son Jerell, suffered non-life threatening injuries, his wife and daughter were sadly killed in the head-on collision.
Michigan State police said, Jennifer, 46, and Jaidyn Moore, 9, died after their vehicle was struck shortly after 2:00 a.m. by a car driving westbound in the eastbound lane. Jaidyn was pronounced dead at the scene while Jennifer, who was in the driver's seat, passed away after being taken off life support on Saturday afternoon. The family's dog was also killed in the massive crash.
Howard, 46, and Jerell, 13, are currently being treated at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.
Police reported that Samantha Winchester, 23, was identified as the wrong-way driver who struck the Moore family's vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. It remains unknown if she was under the influence at the time of the collision.
Wisconsin head basketball coach Greg Gard released a statement reacting to the horrible news.
“Our basketball program is an extremely close family and we are all grieving for the Moore and Barnes families. Howard is so much more than a colleague and coach,” the statement read. “He and Jen and their children are dear friends to everyone they meet. Their positivity and energy lift up those around them. We will miss Jen and Jaidyn dearly and we will put our arms around Howard and Jerell and the entire family, giving them love and support during this unspeakable time.”
We send our heartfelt condolences to the Moore family's loved ones during this difficult time.
(Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
