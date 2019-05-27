University Of Wisconsin Basketball Assistant Coach Injured, Wife And Daughter Killed In Head-On Car Crash

Howard Moore, the University of Wisconsin assistant basketball coach, and his family were involved in a fatal car crash in Michigan. While Howard, along with his son Jerell, suffered non-life threatening injuries, his wife and daughter were sadly killed in the head-on collision.

Michigan State police said, Jennifer, 46, and Jaidyn Moore, 9, died after their vehicle was struck shortly after 2:00 a.m. by a car driving westbound in the eastbound lane. Jaidyn was pronounced dead at the scene while Jennifer, who was in the driver's seat, passed away after being taken off life support on Saturday afternoon. The family's dog was also killed in the massive crash.

Howard, 46, and Jerell, 13, are currently being treated at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.