Shocking Video Shows Woman Giving Birth In A Car With Her Three Children In The Back Seat

A woman from Nevada gave birth to her fourth child while on the way to a hospital, and the amazing event was all captured on video.

Mike Anthony Addison was driving his partner Rudy Napier to what was supposed to be her final check-up before giving birth on Friday (May 24), but it ended up that Rudy went into labor on the way.

All three of the couple’s other children were in the backseat during the car trip when one of them, 10-year-old Jayden, started recording a video anticipating the arrival of his new sister, not realizing she’d be coming in mere moments.

The family decided to put the video up on Facebook where it’s been now viewed nearly nine million times.

“I've never been through anything like that in my life, and I've done some crazy stuff!” Rudy told Las Vegas’ Fox5.

The video shows the situation escalating after Rudy informed Mike that the baby was coming. He then placed his hand on his wife’s leg to try to comfort her with his other hand on the steering wheel.

“Hey Jolee, it's your father. Just want to let you know you're making a grand presence in my car,” Mike jokingly told his soon-to-be-born baby girl. “We're on our way to the hospital. We love you and we'll see you soon. We just wanna say a prayer and just pray and ask God that you're delivered safely and healthy and we just can't wait to put our hands on you.”

The other youngsters in the backseat can be heard screaming and crying over the whole ordeal.

Rudy Napier and her family ended up getting to a local hospital and completed the birthing process. The family started a Facebook fundraiser in order to buy a minivan so the whole family could travel safely now that they have a sixth member.

See the full events that unfolded below.