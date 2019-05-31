Frank Lucas, Famed Drug Lord, Dead At 88

Frank Lucas, an infamous New Jersey drug kingpin, has passed away at the age of 88.

According to TMZ, Lucas passed away on Thursday night on the way to a hospital in his home state. During the 1960s and ‘70s, he famously smuggled heroin into the United States from Southeast Asia via the coffins of dead members of the U.S. military.

During the ‘70s, Lucas’ operation was halted by DEA agents via raids on his various properties across America. An enormous amount of assets were discovered during the raids, including over half a million dollars in cash.

Frank Lucas was sentenced to 70 years in prison but released after serving just five with a lifetime parole. In the 1980s, he was busted for drug dealing once again and served another seven years.

Lucas’ story and likeness was portrayed by Denzel Washington in the movie American Gangster. Jay-Z would create the soundtrack for the film, which many believe is one of his best albums to date.

Frank Lucas’ name was also referenced by a myriad of other Hip Hop artists in lyrics including Bankroll Fresh, Quavo, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Gunna, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Durk, Fabolous and more. He is survived by his eight children.