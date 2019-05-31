Mother of Maleah Davis’ Stepfather, Derion Vence, Won’t Ask Son Where Missing 4-Year-Old Is

At a Child Protective Services hearing new details were revealed by the mother of the only suspect in custody in the case of missing Houston 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

It’s been nearly a month since Davis was reported missing by her mother's ex-fiance Derion Vence. At the time, Vence claimed three men in a truck abducted Davis. However, inconsistencies in his story prompted police to consider him a person of interest.

Vence’s apartment was searched by investigators, who found traces of blood matching Davis’ DNA in the bathroom. Cadaver dogs also picked up the scent of human remains in Vence’s car.

Vence was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence namely a corpse.

Although Houston police are certain Vence knows where Maleah’s body is located, the suspect has not offered any information.

While Vence’s father spoke out saying he does not believe Derion had anything to do with the girl’s disappearance, his mother remained silent, until she appeared in court on May 29.

Several attorneys, Maleah's mother, Brittany Bowens, the child’s grandmother and extended family were all seen entering the courthouse for the CPS hearing.

One of the witnesses called to testify was Vence’s mother, who spoke publicly for the first time about the case.

Outside she hid from cameras and did not provide any comment. However, while testifying, Vence’s mother, who has not been identified, revealed she has not spoken to her son about Maleah’s disappearance, reported KTRK.

She said she has not asked her son for Maleah's whereabouts and has only spoken with him two times since he was arrested on May 11.

She then went on to say she was advised by Vence’s attorney not to ask him questions about the girl’s location.

However, Vence’s attorney Tom Burton told CNN her statement was not accurate. Additionally, Burton filed a motion on May 29 to withdraw as counsel in Vence’s case.

According to Burton, Vence and his family have not paid the required fees for his services.