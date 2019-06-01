Pride Flags Set On Fire At The Only Black-Owned LGBTQ Bar In Harlem

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
While many are geared up to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month, hate crimes didn't take a break the day before the celebratory month began.
In the Harlem section of New York City, a hate crime investigation is underway after rainbow flags in front of Harlem’s Alibi Lounge entrance were set on fire. Luckily, no injuries were sustained and the flames were extinguished by rain.
According to the lounge, they're the only black-owned gay lounge in NYC. Based on the Center for Black Equity website, Alibi Lounge was opened in 2016 by a former human rights attorney Alexi Minko. He told ABC News, "It became obvious it was a crime, a deliberate criminal act.” He continued, "What's the reason behind it? What is happening? And you start to worry a little bit about what it means. Is there a message that somebody's trying to send to us? So it's a mix of emotions."
Pride Month is celebrated each June, honoring the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan which catapulted the gay rights movement in the United States. In commemoration of the Stonewall riots’ 50th anniversary, WorldPride (June 30) will take place in New York City this year.
(Photo: Estelle Ruiz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
