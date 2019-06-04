Subway Manager Fired For Racist Comments About Black Teen Seeking A Summer Job

That teen was Katelyn Simmons , a 17-year-old Black female who was hoping to work at a Subway franchise in Spring, Texas during the summer. The job was reportedly recommended to her by a friend, who was the recipient of the racist text message and promptly forwarded it to Simmons’ mother.

The manager, whose name has been revealed simply as Monica, wrote in text correspondence with one of her employees, “I don’t want those people in our store lol” after being told the teen was seeking a job at the restaurant.

“It really upset me that people living in this day and age and still think like that and think that it’s OK to verbally be out there like that,” Simmons told Click2Houston. “I picked Subway because my friends work there and it’s a really cool spot. I thought it would be fun and chill, and it’s really discouraging for it to go down like that just because of the color of my skin. I was like, appalled and disturbed. It's the 21st century and there's still people so bold and open about it like that.”

Simmons friend, who recommended her for the job, quit the store after receiving the text message from “Monica.” She relayed the text correspondence to Simmons’ mother, who shared it on social media. Once it began gaining traction on Facebook, Subway immediately fired the manager.

“My daughter just dropped off a job application at the Subway at Champion Forest and Cypresswood,” Timika Simmons wrote in her post. “Help me spread this and get this manager fired! My daughter’s friend works there who encouraged her to apply. We are typically silent about this stuff but this was pretty blatant and to be sharing this type of hate with other kids who don’t feel the same way is taking it too far.”

A spokesman for Subway said, “The manager of this location was immediately terminated for her actions. The franchise owner has reached out to the young woman who applied for the position to apologize and encourage her to consider re-applying.”

The statement continued, “The former manager’s actions do not reflect the openness and values shown by Subway Franchise Owners and their staffs. The Subway brand and its independent Franchise Owners are inclusive and welcome all individuals to be part of the Subway restaurant teams.”