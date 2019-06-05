Derion Vence, The Stepfather And Prime Suspect In Maleah Davis’ Murder, Denies Killing The Young Girl

Derion Vence, the man suspected of killing his four-year-old stepdaughter, spoke about the case during a jailhouse interview and claims he’s not responsible for her death.

"I ain't no killer, bro," Vence told ABC13 regarding the murder of Maleah Davis, who went missing early last month and whose body was discovered late last week. "Chauncy, I loved Maleah so much. I did for her more than her own parents. I never had a biological daughter. I would never do anything to hurt her. That's not me. Ask anyone who knows me, and they'll tell you I'm not that type of dude and I was good with the kids."

Vence is charged with tampering with evidence. When asked about Maleah’s death, he said she didn’t suffer. "Nothing bad happened to Maleah," Vence said.

Houston community activist Quanell X, who previously represented Davis mother, claimed Vence admitted to putting Maleah’s body in a trash bag and then dumping the bag in a wooded area in Arkansas.

Maleah Davis’ remains were not immediately identified, but after an autopsy, police confirmed they belonged to the young girl.

Maleah was reported missing on May 4 by Vence, who initially claimed the girl was abducted by three men during a carjacking. After investigators found Vence’s car in Missouri City, Texas, cadaver-sniffing dogs detected the scent of human remains inside the trunk. Additionally, police found traces of blood matching Maleah’s DNA inside Vence’s apartment bathroom.

Watch ABC13’s full news package featuring Derion Vence below.