2013 Donald Trump Tweets About The Central Park 5 Surface After The Release Of ‘When They See Us’

There really is a tweet for everything.

Donald Trump has always believed the so-called Central Park Five, a group of five Black and brown boys, were guilty of brutally raping a jogger in 1989. He even took out a full-page ad in the New York Times that same year, demanding their prosecution and incarceration. Even after they were exonerated in 2002 thanks to DNA evidence, Trump stubbornly continued to proclaim them as perpetrators of a crime.

Most remember his remarks on the campaign trail in 2016, defending his decision to take out the New York Times ad in 1989. Now, on the heels of the release of Ava DuVernay’s stirring mini-series on the subject, called When They See Us, folks are pulling up Trump’s tweets from 2013 in which 45 criticised another documentary about the case.

“The Central Park Five documentary was a one sided piece of garbage that didn’t explain the horrific crimes of these young men while in park,” he tweeted. When someone replied to his tweet explaining that DNA evidence cleared the men, Trump replied, “They were viciously attacking other people in the Park-nice guys?”