Texas Couple Mysteriously Dies During Fiji Vacation

A young couple from Texas has reportedly passed away during a vacation in Fiji, according to members of their families.

Authorities notified David and Michelle Paul’s loved ones of the couple’s sudden death. Health officials are currently trying to find a cause of death and believe a disease was at the root.

Tracey Calanog, the sister-in-law to the couple said family members received the devastating call the day before the couple planned on returning home. A State Department official is confirming they are monitoring the ongoing local investigation.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss. We are closely monitoring local authorities' investigation into the cause of death," a department spokesperson said. "We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance."