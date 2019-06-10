One Dead After Helicopter Crashes While Trying To Land On Top Of A Manhattan Building

NEW YORK, USA - JUNE 10: Officials and firefighters work around the crash site after a helicopter was forced into an emergency landing and crashed on top of a building in Manhattan, New York, United States on June 10, 2019. The pilot of the helicopter is believed to be the sole fatality in the crash in foggy conditions, according to multiple reports. The crash created a fire in the building that fire officials said has since been extinguished, however, personnel are still on scene due to the fuel leakage from the helicopter, which could cause the fire to reignite. (Photo by Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Authorities say the plane burst into flames after making a “hard landing” on the high-rise.

Published 18 hours ago

A helicopter has crash-landed onto a high-rise building’s roof in Manhattan, New York, killing one person on board.

Authorities say the helicopter made a “hard landing or an emergency landing” on the roof of a 54-story building on Seventh Avenue. Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters the incident was “not a routine landing.”

It happened at around 1:43 p.m., according to Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro. The helicopter was flying in a restricted air space and encountered rain and fog before it crashed.

More than 100 emergency responders rushed to the scene of the tragic incident. According to CBS2, the pilot, who has been identified as Tim McCormick, radioed before the crash that he was in trouble. There is no helipad on the building’s roof.

The FAA said the helicopter was an Agusta A 109E model and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of crash. FAA air traffic controllers reportedly “did not handle the flight.”

New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio held a press conference shortly after the incident happened and thanked the first responders. “There is no indication at this time that this was an act of terror and there is no ongoing threat to New York City based on all the information that we have right now,” he said.

“We do not know the cause of this incident,” he continued. “This could’ve been a much worse incident, and thank God that no other people were injured in this absolutely shocking, stunning incident.”

We will keep you updated on this story as more details become available.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

