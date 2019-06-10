Louisiana Deputy Arrested For Coercing Mother Into Sexually Assaulting Infant Son While He Filmed As Part Of 'Fantasy'

A Louisiana sheriff's deputy was arrested for allegedly coercing a woman into performing oral sex on her 1-year-old son while he filmed it.

On June 7, St. Gabriel police arrested Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Shaderick Jones, 42, after Iyehesa Todd, 26, told investigators about the sexual assault. St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau told The Advocate Jones allegedly pressured Todd into sexually assaulting her infant son, because it was his "fantasy."

Todd also told investigators Jones came to her home with a warrant for her arrest over a traffic violation. Jones allegedly offered to not arrest her if she agreed to let him film the sexual assault.

“The child's mother alleged that she was coerced to perform oral sex because she had a traffic warrant for her, she said, Mr. Jones coerced her to perform the act on the child, he said that was his fantasy," Ambeau told WBRZ.

Ambeau also told the local news station police first saw the video when a different woman brought it to the police station Friday. The unidentified woman told police she was sent the disturbing 2-minute video via Facebook.

Police used GPS from the deputy’s unit to determine Jones was at Todd’s house during the time of the abuse.

"He had been off duty for 30 minutes," Ambeau told The Advocate. "Still in uniform."

Around 11.45 p.m. on June 7, police seized multiple electronic devices at Jones' residence and arrested him.

"I have 30 years of experience," Ambeau told The Advocate. "This is at the top of the list for the worst case. I have never witnessed something so disgusting — it's sickening to your stomach to see."

Jones was booked into West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on charges of first-degree rape, malfeasance in office and pornography involving juveniles. Todd was also booked into Iberville Parish jail and charged with first-degree rape and incest.

Both are being held without bond.

"You have more good officers than you have bad," Ambeau told The Advocate. "You can do all the psychological evaluation you want – every now and then you have one bad apple slip through the crack."

Following his arrest, Jones was immediately terminated, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi told the local news outlet.

"This is sick, and law enforcement should be held to a higher standard," Stassi said. "The deputy who worked for me damn sure will be held to that higher standard."