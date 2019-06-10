Nigel Shelby’s Mother Hires Trayvon Martin Legal Team To Investigate The Teen’s Suicide

Camika Shelby, the mother of Nigel Shelby who passed away in April from an alleged suicide, has hired civil rights attorneys Benjamin Crump and Jasmine Rand, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the 14-year-old’s death.

Nigel allegedly killed himself after being bullied for being gay and his Camika believes Huntsville City Schools knew more about the circumstances surrounding the cause of his death then they are letting on. She also says her son’s death will not be forgotten.

"I had so many questions that I needed to be answered," Shelby told WAAY31.

Shelby says that when her son died she tried to get access to his cell phone to find answers. His school’s faculty told her that they didn’t know his password but suggested she read a letter in his backpack, which was a note to her.

"The fact that they knew that letter was in his backpack, somebody knew that he was planning to do this," Shelby said.

Benjamin Crump and Jasmine Rand are the same lawyers who represented Trayvon Martin’s family. Crump says he hopes to give Shelby the answers she’s looking for.

"We want to investigate and be able to tell Camika Shelby exactly what they told her child when he reported the bullying," Crump said.

Shelby even claims that school employees told her that her son being gay was a choice. "I honestly feel from the bottom of my heart, if someone had said something, this could have been prevented," she said.

Huntsville City Schools spokesperson Keith Ward issued a statement after learning Camika Shelby hired a legal team. Read it in full below.