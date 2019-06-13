Dallas Man Arrested For Killing Black Transgender Woman And Two Others

Dallas police have reportedly arrested a man they believe killed three women, including Muhlaysia Booker, a 23-year-old Black transgender woman.

On Wednesday (June 12), officials announced that Kendrell Laval Lyles was charged with three counts of murder. A tip from an unidentified caller to investigators led them to make the arrest.

The identities of the other two women the 34-year-old is accused of killing have not been released to the public. Lyles is also a person of interest in the death of 26-year-old Chynal Lindsay, another Black transgender woman whose body was discovered in a lake on June 1.

On May 22, a woman died in a shooting, and afterward Dallas police say someone called in a tip that Lyles was responsible. A day later, officers responded to another shooting where another witness told authorities she and the suspect had gone to meet with a woman for a drug deal. When she reportedly walked up to the car with the woman they were meeting a witness claims Lyles shot her and she later died.

Four transgender women of color including Booker have been murdered in the Dallas area in recent years with all of their deaths remaining unsolved. 29-year-old Brittany White was shot to death in October while in May 2018, 26-year-old Carla Patricia Flores-Pavón, a trans Latina woman, was strangled to death. 22-year-old Shade Schuler was fatally shot in 2015.

Dallas Police Maj. Max Geron says a motive is currently unknown.