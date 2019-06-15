Former Assistant Principal Charged With The Murder Of High School Educator Kameela Russell

Ten days after she was reported missing by her aunt on May 15, mother and school official Kameela Russell was found dead in a Florida canal. Now, a suspect has been named in her murder.

Ernest Joseph Roberts, an assistant principal who worked at the same school as Russell, has been charged with her death. Roberts was a suspect early on in the case after Miami Gardens police detectives received several anonymous tips that he was involved. He had known Russell for over two decades and was reportedly the godfather to her children.

A handwritten note to a school janitor was the biggest clue that he had something to do with Russell’s disappearance and subsequent murder. The note appears to be a frantic attempt to dispose of the woman’s car.

“Do you know anyone that can chop up a car? If so or make it ‘disappear’ take these keys,” Roberts’ note read, according to the warrant. “Its behind the speedway racetrack on 441 by County line. Friends are gone and need it to disappear. If not leave it + I’ll work it out later. THROW THIS NOTE AWAY!”

This lead to an exhaustive investigation that turned up DNA blood evidence, surveillance footage, and phone records, an arrest warrant released on Friday indicates.