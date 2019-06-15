Gang Members Convicted In The Horrorifc Murder Of 15-Year-Old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz

On Friday (June 14), five people were convicted of the murder of 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz.

Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, Jose Muniz, Manuel Rivera and Elvin Garcia were found guilty on all four counts they faced, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, conspiracy and gang assault.

Prosecutors claim the men were members of the Trinitarios gang and mistakenly believed the victim was part of a rival gang. In June 2018, Guzman-Feliz was seen on surveillance footage being dragged out of a convenience store before he was surrounded and attacked by the five men. They reportedly used knives and even a machete during the attack.

Junior then ran to the hospital where he later died. After the tragic incident, Guzman-Feliz’s family and supporters began the hashtag #JusticeforJunior.