Prosecutors Say Father ‘Executed’ Daughter Over ‘Petty Argument’ About Baby Gate For Grandson

A man from Washington state has been charged with shooting and killing his daughter earlier this month allegedly over installing a baby gate.

According to court documents obtained by BuzzFeed, 68-year-old Wendell Wilson is due to appear in court next week, charged with the murder of 38-year-old Lila Wilson, who he allegedly killed in front of her 14-month-old son who was “mere feet away,” according to court records.

The tragic incident reportedly occurred in the home the father and daughter shared in Renton, just south of Seattle, on June 10. The prosecuting attorney says the father allegedly shot his daughter “six times, including twice to the head.”

Afterward, Wilson told a 911 dispatcher, "I need social services for a baby because I just killed her mom, the baby's mother."

At the crime scene, Wendell Wilson allegedly told police he and his daughter "got into an argument about putting a gate up in the kitchen to block the baby because he is mobile." He claimed that would work, and an argument ensued.

After Lila Wilson threatened to move out over the argument, she reportedly slammed the door on the suspect’s face, which authorities claim caused Wendell to locate his firearm. "I went and I got my gun and shot her," he allegedly said.