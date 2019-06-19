Prosecutors Say Father ‘Executed’ Daughter Over ‘Petty Argument’ About Baby Gate For Grandson

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
A man from Washington state has been charged with shooting and killing his daughter earlier this month allegedly over installing a baby gate.
According to court documents obtained by BuzzFeed, 68-year-old Wendell Wilson is due to appear in court next week, charged with the murder of 38-year-old Lila Wilson, who he allegedly killed in front of her 14-month-old son who was “mere feet away,” according to court records.
The tragic incident reportedly occurred in the home the father and daughter shared in Renton, just south of Seattle, on June 10. The prosecuting attorney says the father allegedly shot his daughter “six times, including twice to the head.”
Afterward, Wilson told a 911 dispatcher, "I need social services for a baby because I just killed her mom, the baby's mother."
At the crime scene, Wendell Wilson allegedly told police he and his daughter "got into an argument about putting a gate up in the kitchen to block the baby because he is mobile." He claimed that would work, and an argument ensued.
After Lila Wilson threatened to move out over the argument, she reportedly slammed the door on the suspect’s face, which authorities claim caused Wendell to locate his firearm. "I went and I got my gun and shot her," he allegedly said.
Family members have identified the young mother allegedly killed by her father as Lila Wilson. I’ll have a live report tonight at 5 @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/blRmgN3wmj— DeborahHorne (@DeborahKIRO7) June 11, 2019
When he was later questioned by police however, Wilson expressed uncertainty over his intent to kill his daughter. He claimed his daughter tended to “escalate” things into arguments and this time it “got out of hand.
When he was asked why he pulled a gun on his daughter, Wilson allegedly replied it "comes down to a dominance thing," adding that he didn’t want her to have the last word.
Lila Wilson’s son wasn’t the only witness to what happened. Gay Horton, Wilson’s ex-wife and the victim’s adopted mother, told authorities Wilson called her before the shooting and said, “I’m going to kill Lila,” and hung up. After the alleged shooting, she claims he called her back and said, “I shot her, I killed her.”
Wendell Wilson is being jailed on $2 million bond and is slated to be arraigned on June 27. A GoFundMe has been set up in her honor by friends seeking funding for her “funeral arrangements, legal costs, or other living expenses.”
A memorial service is slated to be held for her on Saturday (June 22) at a local Thai restaurant.
Photo: Richard Theis / EyeEm
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS