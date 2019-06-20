Man Posing As Cop Shoots And Kills Black Disabled Mother Of Five At A Walgreens

Sircie Varnado, a 46-year-old mother of five, was reportedly shot and killed last Wednesday (June 12), at a Chicago-area Walgreens by a man described as an “unofficial security guard.”

According to CBS Chicago, Varnado was on her way to visit her boyfriend and decided to stop by to pick some things up from the pharmacy chain when a store clerk confronted her and accused her of shoplifting.

The clerk then called a friend for assistance. That friend arrived with a gun and identified himself as a police officer.

A verbal argument ensued, which led to a physical struggle. The unidentified man shot Varnado in the head, killing her, before he fled the scene.

“She didn’t deserve to be executed like that,” Varnado’s sister, April Reed, told CBS Chicago.

“He could have just held her for the police. He didn’t have to shoot her in her face. She didn’t have no weapon.”