Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Overcame Bullies To Earn PhD After Dissertation On Black Names

A woman, born Marijuana Pepsi Vandyck, is acing her goals regardless of the disposition her unique name may have put her in.

The 46-year-old reportedly graduated with a PhD in higher education leadership from Cardinal Stritch University in Wisconsin last month, defying all odds and push backs against her.

According to Vandyck, she refused to change her name to prove to herself and others that she can accomplish anything no matter the circumstances.

During an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Vandyck said her mother Maggie Johnson picked out her name when she was born and claimed it would take her around the world. She also revealed she has two sisters named Kimberly and Robin.

While many may believe her mom was mean for giving her daughter such a distinctive name, Vandyck actually credits her mother for helping her become a strong woman. “I've grown into my name because I am a strong woman. I've had to be,” she said.