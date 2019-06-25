Mother Playing Game Of ‘Chicken’ With Her Kids Fatally Runs Over 3-Year-Old Son With SUV, Police Say

A mother from Houston is being accused of running over and killing her 3-year-old son after the little boy attempted to run away from her SUV, local station ABC 13 reports.

26-year-old Lexus Stagg has been charged with criminally negligent homicide after what is being described as a game of “Chicken” between her and the boy. Security footage from June 11 appears to show the woman drive forward toward her three young children as they try to run away from her SUV.

According to police, Stagg claims she did not see her 3-year-old, who “ran behind her vehicle as she backed out of her parking spot.” Investigators originally deemed the tragic incident an “unfortunate accident” after she told them she hit what she believed was a speed bump.

Security footage shot near the scene, on the other hand, shows the mother reversing back as her three young children run after her car. Footage then shows the driver pull forward as the children attempt to run out of the way of the vehicle.

Police say the other two children managed to flee, however the youngest child, Renfro, was hit before being run over twice. The toddler was rushed to a hospital where he later died.