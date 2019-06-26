New Jersey Couple On Vacation In Barbados Went On Jet Ski Ride, Then Vanished

A New Jersey couple went missing while going on a jet ski ride during their summer vacation in Barbados.

On Saturday, June 22, Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, traveled to Barbados to start a week-long vacation in the Caribbean. On Monday, the couple rented a jet ski from a local vendor and never returned, according to the Royal Barbados Police as reported by NBC News.

Once the jet ski operator realized the couple never returned, they contacted other jet ski and boat operators in the area to help search for the two. When Suarez and Devil went out on the jet ski, they were both were wearing life jackets.

Neither the couple nor their jet ski has been found.

On June 24, the Royal Barbados Police was informed about the couple’s disappearance. The police and the island’s coast guard conducted an extensive search and issued a missing person alert.

Before going missing, Suarez and Devil stayed at the all-inclusive Discovery Bay Hotel. Management confirmed to police the couple never returned to the hotel.

Suarez’s sister, Susanna Cruz, posted on Facebook she and her mother were on their way to Barbados.

“We pray to arrive there to some good news about Oscar and Maggie,” Cruz wrote.

Cruz also told The New York Post, “We are worried and overwhelmed,” with concern.

Suarez, who is a father to a 10-year-old son and a 5-year-old daughter, works as an assistant director of dining services at a Montclair company called Compass Group. Devil works as a baker for a company she appears to run.

Suarez’s cousin David Monzon told The Post his family can’t believe their worst fears became a reality.

“You hear stories like this, but it never really hits you until it’s your family. We just want answers,” Monzon said.

Monzon said Suarez’s children, Zaliahs and Tatiana, have been asking for their dad since Monday.

“He never goes a day without FaceTiming his kids,” Monzon said.

Barbados police are asking the public for help in their search for Suarez and Devil and said they are working with the U.S. Embassy to keep the public and relatives of the couple updated on the situation.