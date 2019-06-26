Omarosa Sued By Justice Department For Not Submitting Financial Forms

The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman claiming she failed to file a required financial disclosure report after being fired in 2017.

The complaint alleges Omarosa “knowingly and willfully” failed to “file the required public financial disclosure report after her employment terminated with the Executive Office of the President.”

The suit also claims Omarosa was given a briefing after her firing in which she was advised to “file a termination financial disclosure report” within 30 days to comply with the Ethics in Government Act.

Manigault Newman allegedly ignored multiple emails from the Justice Department. A White House attorney emailed the reality star after the 30-day deadline passed to warn her that she may face a $200 late filing fee, which she also ignored, according to the complaint.

The offense of not filing a financial disclosure report is punishable by a fine of $50,000, which the government is requesting Omarosa be charged.

According to a statement given by Manigault Newman’s lawyer John Phillips to the New York Post, “The White House chooses to abuse process and use the Department of Justice to carry out retaliation. The lawsuit alleges that Omarosa Manigault Newman ‘knowingly and willfully’ failed to file a report. This is untrue.”

Omarosa, who once said America will “bow down” to Trump, officially served as director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison during her government tenure. Since her firing, she was a target of Donald Trump’s on social media and was called a “crying lowlife” and “dog” by the president on Twitter.