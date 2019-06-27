Black Woman Claims J. Alexander’s Restaurant Asked If She Would Give Up Her Seat For Two White Men

An African American woman claims she was discriminated against while dining at a Detroit-area J. Alexander’s restaurant last week.

Lia Gant claims she was asked to give up her seat to a white man and refused service last Thursday (June 20). The incident began when a white bartender reportedly asked Gant and her friend to give up their seats at the bar for two white men. When she refused, the bartender took Gant’s drink and poured it down the sink.

“I immediately got up and went to management and she said I shouldn’t be upset because the drink wasn’t thrown on me,” Gant said during a press conference. She says she paid the bill after the manager refused to remove the drink.

Gant was joined at the press conference by her attorney Maurice Davis and Jerrick Jackson, another patron at the restaurant who claims he was called the N-word after he complained to management about the poor service.

“We refuse to backslide into a nation where Black people are told to give up their seat to white people, where Black people are denied services at restaurants,” Davis said.