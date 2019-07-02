Man Convicted Of Attempted Murder Wore Blackface To Sentencing And Delivered A Racist Defense

A man convicted for his role in a road rage attack that included three counts of attempted murder after he stabbed three people in 2016, is accusing a Hawaii court of treating him like a “Black man.”

Mark Char was found guilty on March 3 of what appeared to be a road rage attack. According to KGMB-TV, one of the victims was stabbed five times and was hospitalized in critical condition after the stabbing.

During a court appearance on Monday (July 1), Char used permanent black marker to cover his face. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

“Now this kangaroo court is giving me a life sentence for me trying to protect and defend myself against the attack from three guys, in essence treating me like a Black man,” said Char shortly before he was sentenced. "I prepared myself to play my part in your kangaroo court — treating me like a Black man, so today I’m going to be a Black man.”