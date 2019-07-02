Man Convicted Of Attempted Murder Wore Blackface To Sentencing And Delivered A Racist Defense

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A man convicted for his role in a road rage attack that included three counts of attempted murder after he stabbed three people in 2016, is accusing a Hawaii court of treating him like a “Black man.”
Mark Char was found guilty on March 3 of what appeared to be a road rage attack. According to KGMB-TV, one of the victims was stabbed five times and was hospitalized in critical condition after the stabbing.
During a court appearance on Monday (July 1), Char used permanent black marker to cover his face. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
“Now this kangaroo court is giving me a life sentence for me trying to protect and defend myself against the attack from three guys, in essence treating me like a Black man,” said Char shortly before he was sentenced. "I prepared myself to play my part in your kangaroo court — treating me like a Black man, so today I’m going to be a Black man.”
Judge Todd Eddins saw right through his racist charade. "If you look in the mirror, Mr. Char, you’re not gonna see a Black person," the judge said, according to KITV. "You’re gonna see a menace. You’re gonna see a menace to society.”
KITV also spoke with University of Hawaii Law Professor Kenneth Lawson, who said he was disappointed in Char, but also, in the judge who let the court proceedings continue and Char make his statement.
"The way it came across to me was 'this is how you're supposed to treat Black folks like this not me,'" he explained. "To allow that proceeding to happen as if that man isn't sitting there with blackface on, to me it's reprehensible. I know we don't have a large Black population in Hawaii but I wouldn't let a client come in and mock any race."
Judge Eddins did acknowledge the Char’s wearing of blackface, telling him "this continues a pattern of disruptive behavior designed to undermine the administration of justice," however, Eddins never stopped the hearing.
As to how Char was able to even get a marker to blacken his face, KITV asked the Department of Public Safety and they weren’t entirely sure, but tried to convince him to wash it off before he was transported to court. He refused.
