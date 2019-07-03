Chicago Police Will Have To Report Every Time They Point A Gun

Officials in Chicago are working on implementing a new rule requiring officers to report every time they point a gun at a person.

According to Fox 32, the new policy is part of an initiative to bring reforms and more accountability to the Chicago Police Department. Under it, officers will have to radio the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications to report any gun-pointing incidents.

CPD spokesman Luis R. Agostini said in a statement that officers will also be required to provide their radio identification or beat number, but not their individual badge number.

No written documentation will be required under the new policy and officers will not have to report cases where they unholster their guns, hold them in a “low ready” position or display them.

”While we take the appropriate time to digest the feedback received, the spirit and intent of the firearms pointing incident notification policy remains the same,” Agostini said.

Originally, the rule was scheduled to take effect on Monday (July 8), however, that has been delayed and a new effective date will be announced in the “near future.” Officials say implementation could come within the next 30 days.