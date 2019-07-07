Kamala Harris Announces $100 Billion Housing Assistance Plan For Black Families

Kamala Harris announced on Saturday (July 6) that she wants to invest $100 billion into housing assistance for Black families as part of an agenda to close the racial wealth gap in the United States.

Appearing at Essence’s Global Black Economic Forum, the California senator stressed the role of homeownership and claimed she would assist four million homebuyers through down payment and closing-cost assistance. That help would come through granting up to $25,000 in down payment assistance from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"After generations of discrimination, it’s time to give Black families a real shot at homeownership," Harris tweeted on Saturday (July 6).