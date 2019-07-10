White Man Who ‘Intentionally Mowed Down’ Black People With His Car Is Not Facing Any Charges

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, on Wednesday, at least six people were hospitalized after a driver hit a group of people at a bus stop in Minneapolis. Sadly, three of them were critically injured. A witness who filmed the immediate aftermath claims the driver, who is elderly and white, purposely drove into the people at the bus stop because they were Black.
The driver, who has not been identified outside of his age, 83, was reportedly taken into custody before being released. He allegedly hasn’t been charged with any wrongdoing involving the incident.
“Nobody could believe what happened,” witness Shauntae Cosby told the newspaper. “It was just quiet.” Cosby also says witnesses began yelling at the driver, who got out of his vehicle and stood expressionless. “He didn’t look worried and he showed no remorse,” she described.
Officials claim the driver was not being chased, which witness accounts have confirmed. According to them, the driver headed south on Lyndale Avenue in a tan van and clipped the mirror of a bus heading in the opposite direction. The man then reportedly backed up and struck the mirror a second time before bolting off around the corner and crashing into a nearby bus shelter.
Twitter user Savoy posted video and reiterated witness’ claims that the attack was intentional.
It’s being reported that a van crashed into a bus stop in Minneapolis, injuring people inside. Eye witnesses are saying it was a very deliberate attack by a racist and that he circled the block a few times before intentionally mowing them down with his van pic.twitter.com/plmLHBrBqC— SAVOY🇺🇸 (@thesavoyshow) July 9, 2019
“It’s being reported that a van crashed into a bus stop in Minneapolis, injuring people inside,” he tweeted. “Eye witnesses are saying it was a very deliberate attack by a racist and that he circled the block a few times before intentionally mowing them down with his van.”
Three of the injured were taken to North Memorial Health Hospital In Robbinsdale in critical condition. Two others were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-critical injuries and one man was treated at the scene and released.
Police have not determined a cause for the crash and have not said whether drugs or alcohol were in the driver’s system.
Photo: artolympic
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS