White Man Who ‘Intentionally Mowed Down’ Black People With His Car Is Not Facing Any Charges

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, on Wednesday, at least six people were hospitalized after a driver hit a group of people at a bus stop in Minneapolis. Sadly, three of them were critically injured. A witness who filmed the immediate aftermath claims the driver, who is elderly and white, purposely drove into the people at the bus stop because they were Black.

The driver, who has not been identified outside of his age, 83, was reportedly taken into custody before being released. He allegedly hasn’t been charged with any wrongdoing involving the incident.

“Nobody could believe what happened,” witness Shauntae Cosby told the newspaper. “It was just quiet.” Cosby also says witnesses began yelling at the driver, who got out of his vehicle and stood expressionless. “He didn’t look worried and he showed no remorse,” she described.

Officials claim the driver was not being chased, which witness accounts have confirmed. According to them, the driver headed south on Lyndale Avenue in a tan van and clipped the mirror of a bus heading in the opposite direction. The man then reportedly backed up and struck the mirror a second time before bolting off around the corner and crashing into a nearby bus shelter.

Twitter user Savoy posted video and reiterated witness’ claims that the attack was intentional.