Heartbreaking: 19-Year-Old Morgan State Student Tragically Shot And Killed Near Campus

(2018-05-14 Royal Oak, MI) Police barrier on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Hudson Ave and McLean Ave in Royal Oak just after 3:13am Monday May 14th 2018. Photo by: Brian Sevald brian@briansevald.com

Heartbreaking: 19-Year-Old Morgan State Student Tragically Shot And Killed Near Campus

Manuel Luis, a business major, suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Published 21 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

A Morgan State student was fatally shot near his school’s campus early Thursday morning (July 11).

Manuel Luis, a business major, reportedly suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene. The tragedy was one of four shootings overnight in Baltimore. 

The university’s campus police contacted Baltimore Police around 4:50 a.m. about a possible killing in the 4700 block of Loch Raven Blvd. When they arrived on the scene, they found Luis clinging to life just before his passing.

“As a community, the Morgan family collectively extends our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the Luis family,” university officials said in a statement, according to The Baltimore Sun. "We ask that you keep them and their extended family and friends in prayer. In moments of despair, we come together and reaffirm our familial ties and bonds as Morganites."

Baltimore homicide detectives are investigating the incident and have few leads. Numerous other shootings though happened near Morgan State just hours earlier.

On Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m. an area hospital reported they received a walk-in shooting victim. The 25-year-old man suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his calf and said he was leaving a liquor store when he was approached by five unknown men who announced a robbery. When the victim attempted to run, one of the robbers allegedly shot him.

A second shooting allegedly happened just an hour later when officers responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Radecke Ave. where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. He was later pronounced dead a short time later after being taken to John Hopkins Bayview hospital.

Anyone with information about any of the above incidents is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Our condolences go out to Manuel Luis’ family and friends.

Photo: Brian Sevald

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news