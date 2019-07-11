Heartbreaking: 19-Year-Old Morgan State Student Tragically Shot And Killed Near Campus

A Morgan State student was fatally shot near his school’s campus early Thursday morning (July 11).

Manuel Luis, a business major, reportedly suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene. The tragedy was one of four shootings overnight in Baltimore.

The university’s campus police contacted Baltimore Police around 4:50 a.m. about a possible killing in the 4700 block of Loch Raven Blvd. When they arrived on the scene, they found Luis clinging to life just before his passing.

“As a community, the Morgan family collectively extends our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the Luis family,” university officials said in a statement, according to The Baltimore Sun. "We ask that you keep them and their extended family and friends in prayer. In moments of despair, we come together and reaffirm our familial ties and bonds as Morganites."