Heartbreaking: 19-Year-Old Morgan State Student Tragically Shot And Killed Near Campus

A Morgan State student was fatally shot near his school’s campus early Thursday morning (July 11).
Manuel Luis, a business major, reportedly suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene. The tragedy was one of four shootings overnight in Baltimore.
The university’s campus police contacted Baltimore Police around 4:50 a.m. about a possible killing in the 4700 block of Loch Raven Blvd. When they arrived on the scene, they found Luis clinging to life just before his passing.
“As a community, the Morgan family collectively extends our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the Luis family,” university officials said in a statement, according to The Baltimore Sun. "We ask that you keep them and their extended family and friends in prayer. In moments of despair, we come together and reaffirm our familial ties and bonds as Morganites."
At 4:50 a.m. Morgan State and Baltimore Police were called for an unresponsive Hispanic male. Police said they found the man shot to death in the 4700 block of Loch Raven Blvd. The scene just cleared out about 20 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/mLA6tVooqB— McKenna Oxenden (@mack_oxenden) July 11, 2019
Baltimore homicide detectives are investigating the incident and have few leads. Numerous other shootings though happened near Morgan State just hours earlier.
On Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m. an area hospital reported they received a walk-in shooting victim. The 25-year-old man suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his calf and said he was leaving a liquor store when he was approached by five unknown men who announced a robbery. When the victim attempted to run, one of the robbers allegedly shot him.
A second shooting allegedly happened just an hour later when officers responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Radecke Ave. where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. He was later pronounced dead a short time later after being taken to John Hopkins Bayview hospital.
Anyone with information about any of the above incidents is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Our condolences go out to Manuel Luis’ family and friends.
Photo: Brian Sevald
